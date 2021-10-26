Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 14,529 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

WDAY opened at $282.15 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $284.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,567.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

