Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 285,415 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,068,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,308,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

