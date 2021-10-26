Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 8,783 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.