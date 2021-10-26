Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $8.78 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 92,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,477,828,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $107,909,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,989,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

