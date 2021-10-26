Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,124 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

