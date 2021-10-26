Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $7.94 Million Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.48% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Truist increased their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

