Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaccitech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of VACC opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13. Vaccitech plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

