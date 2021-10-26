Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SHIP opened at GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £3.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.17.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

