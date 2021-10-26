Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 5.6% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.57% of Tyler Technologies worth $105,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $533.74. 1,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.12 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $534.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

