UBS Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €71.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.04 ($127.11).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle stock traded up €3.30 ($3.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €64.94 ($76.40). The company had a trading volume of 338,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 12-month high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.36 and its 200-day moving average is €129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.