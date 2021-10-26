UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €160.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

Shares of ML stock traded up €1.15 ($1.35) on Tuesday, reaching €134.10 ($157.76). The stock had a trading volume of 327,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

