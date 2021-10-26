UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 485 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 477.18 ($6.23).

HSBA opened at GBX 442.70 ($5.78) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

