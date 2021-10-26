UBS Group Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $109.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.31.

NYSE BOOT opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

