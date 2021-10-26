Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $390.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with an improved services business, aided second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised the fiscal 2021 view. Robust sales and cost-containment efforts drove the bottom line. The company saw higher market share in all core prestige beauty categories, alongside seeing strength in all main mass categories. Makeup trends also improved with reduced mask usage, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.24 on Tuesday, reaching $364.76. 13,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,594. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

