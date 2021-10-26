Unifty 24-Hour Volume Reaches $567,067.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $567,067.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.26 or 0.00038872 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

