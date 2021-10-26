Unio Capital LLC Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Unio Capital LLC cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,590. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

