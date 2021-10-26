Unio Capital LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.8% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,770.00. 35,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.