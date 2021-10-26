Unio Capital LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Unio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,555,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,403,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $528.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $524.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

