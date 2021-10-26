Unio Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Unio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $4,023,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PYPL traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.55. 171,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,213. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
