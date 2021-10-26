Unio Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Unio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $4,023,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.55. 171,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,213. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

