Unio Capital LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Unio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,878,000 after acquiring an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,763. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.