Union Heritage Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Union Heritage Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $337,367,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,378,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,274,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,986,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

