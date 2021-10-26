Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Stephens

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $250.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.25.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.