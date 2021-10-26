Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Cut to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Uniper stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

