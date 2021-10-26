uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uniQure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of uniQure worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.