United Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of UBOH opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

In other news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

