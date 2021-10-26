United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,785,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after purchasing an additional 165,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,677,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $343.23 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

