United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $212,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $594,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

