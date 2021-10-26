United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $179,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

