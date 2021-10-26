United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter.

IEO opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

