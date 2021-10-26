United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
