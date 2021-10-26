Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

UBX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 9,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,505. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

