Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UHS traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,875. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.