Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,843 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 298,738 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

