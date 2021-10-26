Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

SHED stock opened at GBX 170.10 ($2.22) on Monday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market cap of £552.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.96.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

