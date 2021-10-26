UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.26% of UroGen Pharma worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URGN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

