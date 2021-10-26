US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

