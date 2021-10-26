USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.06 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.52 billion and approximately $3.06 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.06 or 0.06700854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,512,675,474 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

