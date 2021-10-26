Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in State Street by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in State Street by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in State Street by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 165,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 682,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

