Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.44 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carvana were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total value of $20,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,616 shares of company stock worth $187,260,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

NYSE CVNA opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.56 and its 200 day moving average is $301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

