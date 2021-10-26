Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CDW were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

