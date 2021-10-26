Utah Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $652.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $656.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $611.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

