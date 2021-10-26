Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $417.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

