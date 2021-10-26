Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.