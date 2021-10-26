Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

