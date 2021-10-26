ValueAct Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 967,049 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 967,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,327,000. Lumentum makes up approximately 0.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

LITE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.71. 7,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,962. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.