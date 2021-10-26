Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $245,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $164.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

