Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $100,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

