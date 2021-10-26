Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.