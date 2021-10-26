Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $237,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

NYSE SEAS opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

