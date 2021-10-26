Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.70% of GrafTech International worth $239,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,458,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 661.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 584,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GrafTech International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 645,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

